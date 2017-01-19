Police identify man killed after hit-and-run crash near Crystal Mall in Waterford

Police said a man was likely struck by a vehicle overnight near the Crystal Mall. (WFSB photo)

Police have identified the 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a motor vehicle near the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning.

The body of Kim Weeks was found off the roadway in a piece of property between Route 85 and the mall's parking lot.

"He had some severe injuries and subsequently, he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waterford Ambulance Service," Waterford Police Lt. Steven Bellos said.

Police said they located a blue-colored Toyota Sienna mini-van that was believed to be involved in the incident and has been seized by police.

The name of the driver and owner of the Toyota Sienna were not released by police because they "remained part of the investigation."

Weeks, who was wearing dark clothing, was last known to live in New London.

"A bus driver that was driving by, saw him," Bellos said.

Police said there was no danger to the public.

Locals said the area where the deadly hit-and-run occurred was busy and the roads were lit. These types of crashes were very rare.

"It's not really hard to see," shopper Mike Smith said. "There is a lot of traffic, but you just have to watch where you're going and take it easy."

"I don't think there's any excuse for not stopping. You have to be aware you hit something," shopper Janet Henderson said.

Police said there was no surveillance cameras in the immediate area, so that was an obstacle in this investigation,

The incident prompted them to close Route 85, also known as the Hartford Turnpike, at Dayton Place. The closure of Route 85 affected the southbound side, but it reopened around 11:20 a.m.

#TRAFFICALERT: Crash in #WATERFORD has CLOSED Rt. 85 SB at Dayton Place (this is right by the Crystal Mall). Stick w/Vauxhall St. Ext. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/B7jioa339J — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) January 19, 2017

Traffic was diverted through the mall's parking lot.

Shoppers said the incident left them with unsettling feelings.

"It's a hit and run and nobody knows what happened, and its' sad for the family," Henderson said.

Anyone with information about what happened, or who saw a pedestrian on Route 85 overnight, is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department Accident Investigation Team at 860-442-9451.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.