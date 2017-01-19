UNH student who was missing since Tuesday located safely

A University of New Haven student who has been missing since Tuesday was located safe on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, police in West Haven said they were looking for 18-year-old Allie McGrory of New Jersey who had been missing since Tuesday.

No foul play was suspected and police believe she may have been seen in New Haven at some point.

State police issued a Silver Alert late Thursday morning.

On Thursday evening, police said McGrory was found in good health by the Yale Police Department in New Haven.

She is a member of the UNH softball team and is studying marine biology, according to university officials.

According to police, a resident adviser at the college alerted authorities on Wednesday night after becoming alarmed over the fact that McGrory wasn't at her dorm.

She also never showed up to classes or softball practice.

Police thought she may have left campus to go see a movie, but they're not sure. They believe she went alone.

She was last spotted on campus on Tuesday and that's the last time anyone saw her. Her father brought her back to campus then.

The university said it was aware of some text messages she allegedly sent to a roommate, which caused the roommate to believe she's distraught.

On Thursday, McGrory's aunt Jessica Fulchiero drove five-and-a-half hours to Connecticut after learning the teen was missing.

"We're terrified, we're terrified. She's such an amazing kid, she's smart, she's athletic and we just want to make sure she's safe," Fulchiero said.

Both West Haven and UNH police said they were working on the case.

They said they had searched both on campus and in the city of New Haven.

They also contacted McGrory's family in New Jersey in case she headed back home. Fulchiero said police told McGrory's father to stay in New Jersey in case she showed up there.

Police said she has no family in Connecticut and most of her friends are on the softball team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of New Haven Police Department at 203-932-7014 or the West Haven Police Department.

