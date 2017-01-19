Man found dead in Glastonbury identified by police

Police in Glastonbury have identified a man found dead at a home over the weekend.

They said 61-year-old Douglas Boston of Manchester was found in the home at 4 Candlewood Rd. on Saturday.

The medical examiner has not yet determined a cause or manner of death, according to police.

They said it's "pending further studies."

Police said there is no threat to the public.

They investigating continues.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.