Liberty Bank Surprise Squad witnesses how far a mother's love can go

Roxanne Bush and her two children. (Family photo)

This week's Liberty Bank and Channel 3 Surprise Squad saw just how far a mother's love can go.

A mother relocated to Connecticut to be closer to her daughter who is a struggling single mother with children of her own.

"She's got the biggest heart out of anybody, and I'm so proud of her," said Janice Bush, mother of Roxanne Bush.

That's how Janice Bush describes her daughter.

Roxanne Bush is a 26-year-old hardworking mother of two. Her mother said her daughter tries her best between providing for her sons, working multiple jobs and finishing college.

"It's just been a struggle," Janice Bush said. "My heart breaks for her because I know what she's going through."

Janice Bush said she recently moved from Florida so she could help her daughter.

"I'm always there for her, or try to be as much as I can," she said. "[I'm] working two jobs myself now."

Roxanne Bush's finances are still tight and it has been hard to afford some essentials such as clothes.

That's one of the reasons why Janice Bush felt compelled to reach out to the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad.

"When I got the email I cried," Janice Bush said. "She just needs an uplifting. She needs a good day you know?"

The backdrop for this week's surprise was the Slocum Center Head Start in Waterbury. It's where Roxanne Bush works and her kids attend school.

"We're going to surprise mommy, a really big surprise," Janice Bush told her grandchildren. "These people are here, they're my friends from the TV station."

Roxanne Bush's oldest son is 4 years old. His name is Nazir and he was let in on the surprise before his mom was paged to the front office.

Nazir and grandma went into the lobby while the squad hid behind a closed door.

When the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad popped out, Roxanne Bush thought something was wrong.

But when she opened the first envelope full of gift cards, she understood. One was for groceries, the other was for clothing.

The squad also gave her a gift card to a local spa.

For more Liberty Bank and Channel 3 Surprise Squad stories or to nominate a potential recipient, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.