Colchester school inspired by 'wall of kindness'

Inspired by seeing a "wall of kindness" put together by a different school, Colchester's Jack Jackter Intermediate School created its own version.

The sentences may be short, but its positive messages are having a huge impact on students.

"Practice a random act of kindness each and every day and you’ll make that person feel special," the school's morning announcements said on Thursday.

The project involved notes telling each student just how special they are. The notes were placed on the lockers of all 500 students.

School faculty, staff and two community groups pitched in late Wednesday night to get it done. They called it a spur of the moment project.

"We wanted to honor the work that they do everyday," said principal Elise Butson.

Students like fourth grader Abby Grimm said they went up to their lockers and happily read the little notes. Her note said she's a special person.

"I was like 'Oh my God, what is going on right now,'" she said.

Alexia Rodriguez, a also a fourth grader, was told she was a rock star.

"It was so sweet of them and such a kind gesture, and I can't wait to spread my happiness today," she said.

The school's motto is actually "ROCKS." It stands for "respect, opportunity, cooperation, kindness and safety."

School officials said the notes are the latest way teachers are trying to spread kindness and to get the students to do the same with one another.

They said sometimes it's the little things, in this case 500 of them, that prove to be a big deal.

