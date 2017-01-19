Woman's death in Hartford apartment under investigation

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Hartford on Thursday morning.

An unidentified woman was found in an apartment at 183 Wethersfield Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

The woman had a long history of drug use and there were no signs of trauma, according to police. Investigators added that nothing suspicious was located at the apartment.

Police said the woman was found by a person who went to check on his uncle's apartment because he was in prison.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division were investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.