A man involved in a crash was spotted walking on the side of I-84

A man was spotted on Department of Transportation cameras walking along side Interstate 84 in Plainville.

State police said the crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway between exits 34 and 35.

It involved two vehicles and blocked the right lane.

There's no word on injuries.

However, one of the occupants of the vehicles was seen walking in the right shoulder before emergency crews arrived.

Troopers eventually arrived and the man got out of the shoulder.

#UPDATE: Phew! @CT_STATE_POLICE just pulled up to scene...and it looks like this man is out of the right shoulder/right lane. #WFSBtraffic pic.twitter.com/UxXEtvT8Qt — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) January 19, 2017

