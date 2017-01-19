Hartford Yard Goats new manager meets with media

The Hartford Yard Goats named their second manager on Thursday. Jerry Weinstein will manage the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies for the 2017 season.

The Hartford Yard Goats named their second manager on Thursday. Jerry Weinstein will manage the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies for the 2017 season.

The new manager of the Hartford Yard Goats talks with members of the media on Thursday. (WFSB)

The new manager of the Hartford Yard Goats was introduced to the media on Thursday morning.

Last week, Jerry Weinstein was named the second manger of the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies for the 2017 season.

Weinstein managed the Rockies Class-A affiliate Modesto from 2007-2011. The Rockies Class-A affiliate Modesto had a winning record in all five seasons while playing in the California League.

Weinstein will replace Darin Everson, who managed the Yard Goats for the past two seasons.

On Thursday, the Hartford Yard Goats held a press conference and introduced their new manager.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.