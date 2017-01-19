Newtown Action Alliance to join Women’s March on Washington

There are many women who have serious concerns about a Donald Trump presidency, and they are holding rallies and marches across the country, including Connecticut.

There are many women who have serious concerns about a Donald Trump presidency, and they are holding rallies and marches across the country, including Connecticut.

Members of the Newtown Action Alliance announced they were joining the Women’s March on Washington on Friday.

The grassroots organization, which was formed following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, said they are joining the marches around the country because since the election of Donald Trump, "the gun lobby ramped up its efforts to put guns everywhere."

“Donald Trump has emboldened the corporate gun lobby and its allies in statehouses across the country and on Capitol Hill. We are in grave danger as the corporate gun lobby works relentlessly to put more guns everywhere. As an American women, man or child, we have the right to live without the fear of getting shot in our schools, malls, movie theaters, airports, nightclubs, places of worship, workplaces, in our streets and in our neighborhoods. Here in Newtown, we know firsthand that guns don’t make us safer. States with more guns and weaker gun laws have more gun deaths”, said Po Murray, who is the chair of Newtown Action Alliance, said in a statement on Thursday.

Murray said that "gun violence is a women’s issue."

"On average, 554 women are shot by their intimate partners every single year in America. We are marching with our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends to send a bold message to Donald Trump and our new government on their first day in office that women's rights are human rights and we deserve to be safe in our towns and cities across the nation. Too many women are impacted by gun violence in America. With 100,000 Americans killed or injured by guns every year, there are 100,000 mothers, daughters, sisters or friends who are impacted by gun violence”, Murray said.

Newtown Action Alliance Vice Chairman Dave Stowe said the Newtown Action Alliance was marching to "push their elected leaders to pass common sense gun laws to create a more safe and peaceful America."

"After senseless tragedies, many elected members send their thoughts and prayers to the families and victims impacted by the senseless shootings but we need more than thoughts and prayers. Over 400,000 Americans have been killed or injured by guns since the Sandy Hook tragedy. We need the elected officials across the country to pass sensible gun violence prevention laws to reduce gun deaths and injuries across the nation," Stowe said in a statement on Thursday.

More than 1,000 buses from all across the country will be headed to Washington D.C. There will be 80 buses traveling from Connecticut alone.

More than 200,000 women, men and children will be marching near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. There will be more than 600 sister marches in 50 states and in nearly 60 countries with nearly 1.4 million participants.

