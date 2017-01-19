Agents snag cocaine disguised as beef patties from woman at JFK

Customs agents said a traveler had more than a snack in her suitcase when she arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

Tuesday, Chantal Alecia Bedward of Jamaica was arrested after agents found cocaine disguised as a box of Jamaican beef patties, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

At first glance, agents said the box was labeled Tastee Brand, Jamaican Beef Patties.

Inside the box, however, they found 12 duct-taped packages that contained a white powder. The powder tested positive for cocaine, CBP said.

Agents said they seized about 4 pounds of cocaine worth about $70,000 on the street.

Bedward was charged with importation of a controlled substance and handed over to U.S. Homeland Security.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at JFK, in keeping these prohibited and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Robert E. Perez, director, field operations in New York for CBP.

Bedward also faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office in New York.

