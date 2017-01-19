Motorcycle driver killed in Newtown crash

A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash in Newtown on Thursday afternoon.

Part of Route 25 in Newtown has been closed for several hours while police investigate the deadly crash.

Mount Pleasant Road is closed in the area of Old Road, police said.

Update: Route 25, area of Reservior Rd. Closed for at least 8 hours while police investigate. — Newtown Police (@NewtownPolice) January 19, 2017

Police have not released the name of the person killed.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Newtown police at 203-426-5841.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

