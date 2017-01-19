Robbery suspect in officer-involved shooting arrested

An officer-involved shooting of a robbery suspect was reported in New Haven Tuesday morning.

An officer-involved shooting of a robbery suspect was reported in New Haven Tuesday morning.

An officer-involved shooting was reported in New Haven Tuesday morning. (WFSB photo)

An officer-involved shooting was reported in New Haven Tuesday morning. (WFSB photo)

An officer-involved shooting happened in New Haven in September. (WFSB photo)

New Haven police have arrested a robbery suspect who was shot by officers in September.

The shooting happened on Sept. 6 following a police pursuit of a man wanted in three separate robberies.

Police said the robberies happened in three different towns during the early morning hours of Sept. 6.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Palmieri.

After the third robbery, police chased after Palmieri, and found him in the Church Street South housing complex in New Haven.

As police tried to arrest him, they said Palmieri used his car to ram two New Haven police cruisers.

Two officers discharged their service weapons at Palmieri, who was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was released.

He has been charged with operation of motor vehicle under suspension, interfering with an officer, first-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.