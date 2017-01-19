Light rain this evening; a bigger storm early next week!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Clouds will persist this afternoon and temperatures will top out in the lower to mid-40s (so a few degrees cooler than yesterday). Areas of light rain will be on the approach, arriving just before or around the the evening commute - from southwest to northeast. Any rain ends overnight.

For the weekend, Saturday could feature some limited sunshine, but otherwise more clouds than anything. Temperatures will be mild, warming into the mid if not upper 40s (a solid 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday, we'll start out dry but will end the day with drizzle and areas of light rain as a potent storm system develops to our south.

Early next week continues to look unsettled with heavy rain and gusty wind, Monday into Tuesday. Over the course of 2 days, we could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with the heaviest falling Monday and Monday night. If the rain were to happen in a shorter amount of time, flooding would a consideration - but instead, this rain will certainly help our drought situation across the state. The wind component to what will eventually be a nor'easter will be a big factor as it could be rather gusty. With regard to seeing some wintry precipitation, it is still possible - especially in NW CT... we'll continue to bring you the latest as we get closer in time.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

With high pressure centered over the region, today is starting out with partly to mostly cloudy skies and calm conditions. An area of clouds and rain will approach Southern New England from the west throughout the day, but this system will tend to weaken with time. This afternoon will be completely cloudy, but our weather should stay dry until after dark. Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 40s.

Light rain will develop this evening, but it should wrap up by late tonight. This system will not produce a lot of rain, just 0.05” to perhaps 0.25”.

THIS WEEKEND…

Tomorrow may start out cloudy, but weather conditions will improve throughout the day. The sky should become partly sunny as temperatures rise well above normal, reaching 50 degrees! The normal, or average, high for January 21st is supposed to be 34 degrees.

Saturday night should be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

By Sunday, high pressure will build southward from Canada and a large storm will evolve to the south of New England. The result will be a strengthening east to northeasterly flow over Southern New England. The sky will likely become cloudy Sunday and we may have some light rain and drizzle in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 40s, but a northeasterly breeze will get stronger during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday night will be cloudy, breezy, and cool with some light rain and drizzle at times. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s. Pockets of freezing rain are possible, especially in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut.

NEXT WEEK…

Early next week could prove to be very interesting. A storm will move up the coast with rain, a wintry mix, and gusty winds. Monday will be cloudy, windy, and chilly with temperatures staying in the 30s across much of the state. A northeasterly wind will get stronger throughout the day and we may have gusts to over 30 mph by evening. Winds will be strongest near the coast. It is also going to be wet with periods of rain and drizzle. We might even see some wet snow and sleet, especially across Northern Connecticut and Massachusetts. There is even a growing concern for a period of freezing rain in these areas, as it now looks like cold air will penetrate farther south into Southern New England with cold high pressure poised to our north.

Monday night will be windy and cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s in Northern Connecticut to the middle 30s at the coast. The rain and mixed precipitation will be moderate to heavy at times. Hopefully, there won’t be too much icing in Northern Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The storm should linger well into Tuesday. The rain could be heavy at times in the morning, and then it should start to let up a bit during the afternoon. Winds could remain strong if the storm maintains its strength off the coast of New England. For now, it looks like Tuesday will be another chilly day with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Rain should finally come to an end Tuesday night.

This storm is capable of drenching Connecticut with 1-3” of rain. This is great news since the state is still in a moderate to extreme drought. We are hoping any ice associated with this storm will not cause any problems, but there is a possibility it will. Another concern is coastal flooding. Strong and persistent east to northeasterly winds could cause minor to moderate coastal flooding during the high tide cycles Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking much better. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, but temperatures should rise through the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy and quite breezy. Temperatures will remain well above normal with highs in the 40s expected.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

