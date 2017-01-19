State trooper under investigation for Facebook post about Sandy Hook shooting

A Connecticut state trooper in eastern Connecticut is under investigation for comments he recently posted on social media regarding the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Jeff Rogers is a 17-year veteran and works out of Troop E. He also lives in Montville and recently announced his candidacy for town council.

State police have confirmed that a recent Facebook post he put up is being investigated by internal affairs.

Recently, Rogers took to Facebook responding to a recent story in the New London Day about his candidacy for town council.

He said in the post that he was in Newtown on the day of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children and six educators were murdered.

He wrote “Sandy Hook...for you news...for me baggage I was there. I watched as those children were taken from the school stacked like cord wood. I watched Dr. Carver walk through the scene like a butcher through a slaughter house."

Eyewitness New confirmed with several retired state troopers about the state police policy regarding commenting on social media. They said troopers can express themselves as private citizens, but no discussion about any cases or anything that would disparage or damage the reputation of the Connecticut State Police.

The president of the Connecticut State Police Union, Andrew Matthews, released a statement saying:

"The Connecticut State Police Union has a practice of not commenting on pending allegations or investigations. However, Trooper Rogers' comments were insensitive, inappropriate and offensive to those who suffered the loss of their children and loved ones in Newtown. We deeply regret these words were said.

Today, I spoke with Trooper Rogers, who is extremely remorseful for the comments he posted on his personal Facebook page. Trooper Rogers stated he never intended to cause further pain to the families of Sandy Hook and will take responsibility for his conduct. Trooper Rogers extends his deepest and sincerest apologies.

All Connecticut Troopers have and will continue to support members of the Newtown community following such an unthinkable tragedy."

Eyewitness News reached out to Rogers however he has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.