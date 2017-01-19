CT man headed to inauguration to witness history

Police, protesters and hundreds of thousands of visitors will all be in Washington D.C. on Friday to see Donald Trump sworn-in.

Many people from Connecticut are taking the trip, including Joe Mahoney, from Waterbury.

"I thought about it since the day he was elected and I never really set an exact plan until probably about a week, two weeks ago,” Mahoney said.

It won’t be his first time at a presidential swearing-in ceremony.

In 2008 when President Barack Obama took the oath of office, he was working as an EMT and was part of the team sent to Washington to be on standby.

"This time around, I’m going down not just to support Trump but to also be in the crowd, be part of the crowd,” Mahoney said.

An estimated 700,000 to 900,000 people are expected to gather near the United States Capitol where they've been holding rehearsals and doing final safety checks as protesters also make their way for the big day, which is something Mahoney is ready for and understands.

"If you don't like him, absolutely, go for it - that's your opinion and that's what our country is founded on,” Mahoney said.

Organizers say the event will be a more modest affair than those in recent years.

Fewer big name performers, a shorter inaugural address, a parade lasting just 90 minutes, not several hours, but for Mahoney, it's an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"I don't expect to meet him, I don't expect to come close to see him, I don't even expect to be close to see the monitor that well. Just to be in the city, to be a part of it for me, it brings me back to 2008, I felt like I was a part of history,” Mahoney said.

The president-elect takes the oath of office right at noon.

