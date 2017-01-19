CT man is in need of liver transplant

A Connecticut man is in desperate need of a liver transplant, and is hoping someone out there could literally save his life.

Mark Stiber says his doctors at Yale-New Haven Hospital don't think he has enough time to get to the top of the transplant list.

That means he needs to find a healthy living donor, and he needs to find one quickly, because if the cancer spreads beyond his liver, he's no longer be a candidate for a transplant.

"I never thought I was going to be in this place,” Mark Stiber said.

He’s been married to his wife Nina for the last 27 years, and now he’s just fighting to have more years.

"I couldn't even put a price tag on it...how great it would be for me to get a new liver and to be disease free."

In 2002, he found out he had hepatitis c from a blood transfusion he had in the 1980's.

In 2014, he learned he had cirrhosis of the liver, and last year he found out he had liver cancer.

"I now see my husband getting sicker and sicker. He's had several surgeries. He's had more procedures and scans than any one person can ever imagine,” Nina Stiber said.

Doctors say a donor would give Mark a piece of their liver, Mark would have his entirely removed, and in about 8 weeks, both livers would fully regenerate.

"It's a phenomenal opportunity. It's the best kind of outcome you could ever have for a transplant recipient,” said Dr. David Mulligan, of Yale-New Haven’s Transplantation Center.

More than 40 friends, family, even strangers have come forward to help Mark, but none have been a match, including his wife.

"The highs and lows have been brutal. Its great when you're up on the top of that roller coaster, but it's awful when you crash on the bottom...you're just like not again,” Mark Stiber said.

To be a donor for Mark, there are a few requirements including you must be blood type "a" or "o", healthy, have a normal BMI, and under 55 years old.

Mark's insurance company would pay for all the donor's medical expenses and the couple has pledged to pay for things like lost time at work.

Anyone interested can contact Yale-New Haven hospital at 866-925-3897.

To learn more about their story, click here. A GoFundMe page has also been set up and can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.