PD: Missing 61-year-old man with dementia in Bristol has been found

Bristol police found a missing 61-year-old man, who suffers from dementia, who was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police sought Brian Franczak, who was last seen on Stafford Avenue.

He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 140 pounds and has long hair worn in a ponytail and a beard.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray or black sweatpants and tan construction boots.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-584-3011.

