Popular Hartford restaurant closes doors after 35 years

This note was posted on the door of Hot Tomato’s. (WFSB)

A popular restaurant in Hartford is closing its doors.

After 35 years in business, Hot Tomato’s near Union Station will be shutting down.

The owner’s attorney released a statement on Thursday that said “It is sad but just the result of an unfortunate conflict. The restaurant faced challenges with damages to the restaurant area and with the changes in street directions resulting in difficulties in getting people into the restaurant. They just had to deal with these challenges and move out.”

The restaurant has spent the last 29 years in its Union Station location.

