Millions across America will watch Trump's inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Hundreds of thousands of people are headed to Washington D.C. to see Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president, but most will watch the ceremony on television.

On Friday, Trump will be sworn in at noon. It’s an event that will draw millions to a television to watch history.

In 2009, 37.8 million people watch President Barack Obama's inauguration, the biggest television audience for a presidential swearing in since Ronald Reagan drew 41.8 million viewers in 1981, that's according to Nielsen Data.

In Connecticut, people will be watching from home, work and other places, like Salute Restaurant in Hartford.

Owner Jimmy Cosgrove said he expects see a big crowd coming through the restaurant to catch the festivities in Washington.

"We will have I think throughout the course of the day, we'll have people in and out of the bar all day long and a lot of times, if it's a choice between sitting at a table or sitting at the bar, they are going to sit at the bar to watch the inauguration,” Cosgrove said.

Trump will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Channel 3 will carry updates on the inauguration all day long, on air and online. Tune in for live coverage starting at 10 a.m.

