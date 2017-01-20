1 person sent to hospital after shooting in Winchester

Police are searching for those responsible for a shooting in Winchester late Thursday night.

Officers were called to a report of shooting on Rock Street around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified 37-year-old Winchester man lying on the floor near the front door. Police said the man was bleeding from his chest.

One eyewitness said he was visiting friends when he heard it.

"I didn't know what was going on at first," said Michael-Gene Vitilie, an eyewitness. "All I heard was a pop and I just went stupid for three seconds and freaked out, you know."

At first, police said the victim was rushed to the hospital with "serious injuries." The victim was then flown by the Life Star emergency helicopter to Hartford Hospital where police said the man was "in guarded condition at this time."

"This incident is not a random act, and there is no indication that the public should be alarmed," the Winchester Police Department said in a statement on Friday.

Police said the victim did not live at the location.

Troopers said no guns were found on scene. Winchester detectives are heading the investigation.

Another house down the street from the scene is tied to the investigation, according to police. However, the connection is unclear.

Eyewitnesses were interviewed at the police headquarters in Winchester.

The Winchester Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division along with the State Attorney’s Office and Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit were investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting are asked to call the Winchester Police Department at 860-379-2721, the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit at 860-626-1820, or text “TIP711 (plus your information)” to CRIMES (274637).

