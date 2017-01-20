Package delivery scheme arrives in Meriden

A scheme involving fake delivery attempt notices has popped up in Meriden, according to police.

The Meriden Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Thursday that it received several complaints.

Police said a notice is left on people's doors and it asks them to call the phone number at the bottom. However, police warned that people may not want to do that.

Police said it's a ploy from a "questionable company" that is trying to persuade homeowners to buy something like solar panels.

"Additional research indicates that this activity pops up throughout various parts of the country at different intervals and has shown to possibly be fraudulent," police said in their post.

A number of people in Meriden have posted about receiving the notices. Eyewitness News spoke with someone who nearly fell for it.

"I was waiting for a package that I knew was coming through the mail," Janet Gordon, of Meriden, said.

Gordon said she thought she may have missed an important package to be delivered to her on the south side of town. When she woke up on Thursday morning, she saw a tag stuck to her door. Gordon said she thought it was from UPS so she called the number.

"the id was some solar something-or-other," Gordon said.

Gordon said the person on the other line began peppering her with questions.

"When they started to ask me my name and address and anything," Gordon said.

Gordon said she became suspicious and politely ended the call.

"They're actually deceiving people by making them think it’s actually a UPS sticker so you call the number and you get into this conversation," Gordon said. "And you realize that it's not real, it's fake.”

Eyewitness News reached to the company is called Get Sun Energy, which is a solar panel supplier based in Utah. Get Sun Energy Marketing Manager Paul Warren told Eyewitness News this advertising strategy came from a third party they hired.

"It’s been a nightmare for us too, the people who call in are all confused," Warren said.

Warren added that Get Sun Energy isn’t trying to hurt the consumer.

“We’re not asking for any money, a credit card, check or any personal information," Warren said.

Eyewitness News also called Connecticut Consumer Protection, which said consumers should always look for the name of the delivery service. If it looks suspect, don’t call the number.

Get Sun Energy promised to stop having this advertising method used in their name.

Anyone who receives one should discard it or call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.