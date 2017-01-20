Man's serious cut to the face investigated by Enfield police

A man's facial laceration is the focus of an investigation by the Enfield Police Department.

Police said a 30-year-old unidentified man approached an officer at the town's Activity Center around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer saw that the man had a serious cut on his face.

An investigation revealed that the victim was cut with a sharp object at the corner of Asnuntuck Street and Prospect Street.

He was transported by an ambulance to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-8921.

