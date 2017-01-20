Route 10 in Avon closed because of a crash

Route 10 in Avon is closed because a car went off the road, according to police.

Police said it happened between Aqueduct Lane and Talcott Notch Road.

It happened just before 7:20 a.m. on Friday.

Only one car was involved.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Crews are on the scene to clear it.

