Man rescued from Suffield house fire

A man was rescued from a house fire in Suffield on Friday morning.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 7 a.m. at 567 Boston Neck Rd.

It was quickly knocked down, but firefighters remained on the scene around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a cause.

The man inside needed to be evacuated by firefighters, according to dispatchers. However, no other information was made available.

They did say that no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.