Stolen box truck suspect arrested in Norwich

Police in Norwich said their pursuit of a stolen box truck led to the arrest of a man early Friday morning.

Peter Smith, 45, was taken into custody after a resident reported that the truck had just been stolen from Talman Street around 4:40 a.m.

Police said they saw the vehicle traveling west on East Main Street and attempted to stop it.

However, Smith continued north on North Main Street to elude officers.

State police became involved and helped pursue the truck into Sterling by way of Interstate 395 north.

It ended when the truck became disabled in a roadside culvert and intentionally struck a state police cruiser on Gallup Homestead Road.

After a brief struggle and the deployment of a K9 unit, Smith was arrested.

Police charged him with third-degree larceny, engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving and operation with a suspended license.

No other details were released.

