Southbury man killed in Newtown motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a man in Newtown on Thursday.

Police said 42-year-old Michael Defusco of Southbury was killed when his bike crashed on Mt. Pleasant in the area of Reservoir Road around 3 p.m.

Police and firefighters said they responded and found the 2011 Harley Street Glide to be heavily damaged in the southbound lane of Mt. Pleasant.

Defusco was found down an embankment near the southbound shoulder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation into how it happened continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newtown police at 203-426-5841.

