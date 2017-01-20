Selectmen call for Greenwich official's resignation amid sex assault accusations

The selectman in Greenwich have called for the resignation of one of its representative town meeting members following claims of sexual assault.

According to the town Board of Selectman, Chris von Keyserling was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault last week.

It said Keyserling admitted to inappropriate actions involving a town employee.

The board said Keyserling's reputation has been sullied as a result of the admission.

"The Town of Greenwich has a zero tolerance policy for this behavior," the board said in a statement. "It is imperative that our employees feel secure and protected at all times. We do no wish to allow a perception to be created that this behavior is acceptable."

The selectmen said they have been receiving complaints in the form of phone calls and emails from residents and people across the country.

They said there is no legal mechanism to remove an elected Greenwich official from office.

However, they said they are calling on Keyserling to resign.

Keyserling represents District 8, the Cos Cob neighborhood of Greenwich.

