Police search for people who burglarized Goldberg's in West Hartford

Police are investigating a burglary at Goldberg's in West Hartford on Friday morning. (WFSB)

Police are investigating a burglary at a bagel shop in West Hartford on Friday morning.

The burglary took place at Goldberg's. Police said an employee of Goldberg's noticed the rear door of the store, which is located at 1131 New Britain Ave., had been "damaged" and was "unsecured" around 5:30 a.m.

While checking the store, the employee said the cash register was missing, but it was unclear how much money was missing from Goldberg's.

The West Hartford Police Department detective division is investigating the burglary.

Anyone with nay information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.