1 dead after shooting in Hartford

Garden Street was closed after a shooting in Hartford. (WFSB)

One person was killed after a shooting in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the area of Albany Avenue and Garden Street around 1 p.m.

Garden Street was closed from Bedford Street, according to police. The nearby gas station, R&D Food Mart, was also taped off.

Police said the victim was 37-year-old man Jason Reddick from Hartford, however investigators said no arrests have been made in deadly shooting.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division was called to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.