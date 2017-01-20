Massage therapy spa owner arrested for promoting prostitution

The owner of a massage therapy spa in North Haven faces charges for promoting prostitution.

Police said they arrested 50-year-old Haesoon Kang near her home in Wallingford on Friday.

Haesoon is the owner of the Korean Massage Therapy Spa on Washington Avenue in North Haven, police said.

Detectives said they executed a search warrant at the spa earlier this week.

It was the culmination of a month-long prostitution investigation.

Haesoon was charged with promoting prostitution and held on a $15,000 bond.

She will be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court.

