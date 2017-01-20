Massage therapy spa owner arrested for promoting prostitution

The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
A couple in Utah told police they gave their newborn daughter a pain medication in the hospital to cover up the fact that the child was born addicted to drugs.More >
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >
A bus carrying tobacco workers was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in Suffield on Tuesday morning.More >
Four more towns have been found with mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus.More >
A 4-year-old boy was overwhelmed with emotion when his new stepmom read him a heartwarming set of vows before tying the knot with his father.More >
Stunned and saddened by the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Scott Wentworth spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday eveningMore >
A popular restaurant in West Hartford repeatedly ignored warnings from police and will now have its entertainment license revoked.More >
After just about one day of trying to reach her, police have located a Meriden mom who was reported missing on Monday, along with her newborn.More >
Two men are accused of trying to buy cocaine by retrieving cash from inside of the Hartford Police Department.More >
