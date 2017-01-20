Kids brought in early after shots fired near elementary school in Glastonbury

Children were brought in early from recess at an elementary school in Glastonbury after gunshots were heard nearby on Friday morning.

Gunshots were heard in distance of Nayaug Elementary School at 10:50 a.m., according to Principal Kris Garofalo.

Garofalo said there was state hunting land behind school and a man was legally hunting pheasants in that area.

The children were brought in as a precaution during recess, Garofalo said.

Garofalo said the Nayaug Elementary School will be following its normal dismissal times.

