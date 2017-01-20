A nor'easter arrives later today

AFTERNOON UPDATE

Any isolated rain or snow shower activity this morning were ocean effect showers, compliments of a northeasterly flow. The main event is still on track to begin, near the time of the evening commute with rain and sleet becoming likely. The area with the greatest threat of seeing an impact from any sort of frozen precipitation will be in the Litchfield Hills and in the higher elevations near the MA border this evening and tonight.

The nor'easter will develop off the mid-Atlantic coast through the rest of today and further intensify as it nears Southern New England and eventually passes offshore to our east. As this happens, the precipitation will get steadier/heavier (we could see 1-2" of rain, with locally higher amounts) and wind gusts to over 40 mph inland (even stronger along the coastline). There is also a concern for minor coastal flooding, with the northeasterly wind piling water into Long Island Sound, in tandem with the high tide cycle this evening.

Tomorrow, the nor'easter begins slowly moving away... due to this, scattered rain showers will persist throughout much of the day with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s. Beyond Tuesday, milder and dry weather is on tap for Wednesday - but enjoy it while you can as highs by this weekend will only be in the 30s!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

NOR’EASTER TODAY AND TOMORROW

A Nor’easter will affect us later today, right around 5pm. There are three main issues: an icy mix and rain, wind, and coastal flooding:

Precipitation

The storm will move up the coast today with rain and/or a wintry mix possible. If the Canadian high pressure takes control as the latest model runs are suggesting, there may be enough cold air for several hours of mixed precipitation across northern Connecticut. While the precipitation will start later this morning, it's going to be light. By afternoon, the storm center will move over or just to the west of New England as it deepens. This development has the potential to pivot a heavy band of rain into the region later this afternoon and tonight. Again, the models are still suggesting enough low-level cold air pooling that there could be several hours of mixed precipitation in far northwestern Connecticut. If so, there could be some icing concerns.

For most of the state, we’ll get just rain. It will rain heavily at times this evening and tonight. There may also be thunder and lightning within this storm. Although the heaviest rain will wind down by dawn tomorrow, there will be lingering showers during the day as the storm slowly tracks to the east of New England.

This storm is capable of drenching Connecticut with 1-2” of rain. This possibility is great news since the state is still in a moderate to extreme drought. If the cold air hangs on in Northwestern Litchfield County, there could be a coating to an inch or so of sleet, snow, and slush, topped off by an icy glaze in far, far northwestern Connecticut, as well. There could be enough ice that the weight pulls down branches and takes out power lines.

Wind

This nor’easter may bring significant wind, especially along the Shoreline. The wind will be increasing through the day. The wind will come from the northeast, sustained at 15-25 MPH, sometimes gusting to 40-50 MPH, if not higher, especially near the coast. Scattered power outages are possible.

Coastal Flooding

Another concern is coastal flooding. Strong and persistent east to northeasterly winds could cause minor to moderate coastal flooding during the high tide cycles tonight into tomorrow morning. Waves in Long Island Sound could reach 5-10 feet, but 16-21 feet over the open ocean east of New England and Long Island. High tides Monday are at 6:02 AM and 6:31 PM at New London and at 7:35 AM and 8:04 PM at New Haven.

Tuesday

As intimated, the storm will linger well into Tuesday, but the rain and the wind will become less intense, so that by afternoon, we will have spotty showers and a manageable breeze. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Rain should finally come to an end Tuesday night.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Mild and dry Wednesday

Wednesday is looking much better. High pressure will nose in from the Ohio Valley. The air will be drier and still mild. The sky will be partly sunny and temperatures should reach 50-55.

Slightly cooler Thursday

Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy and quite breezy. A system in the Great lakes will drag a cool front through the region, but it's expected to come through dry. Highs will be in the lower-40s, but readings will sink into the 30s toward evening.

Closer to normal Friday and next weekend

Friday should be cooler with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the middle 40s at the coast. You can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Another cold front approaches Friday night, but that too, should come through dry.

Saturday will be seasonally cold with partly sunny skies. There may be a few flurries off the Great Lakes. Sunday will be partly sunny and cold, thanks to Canadian high pressure.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

