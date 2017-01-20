CT fourth graders watch Trump's inauguration

Students in one fourth grade class at Jefferson Elementary School watched the inauguration. (WFSB)

Children in New Britain may be miles away from the nation’s capital, but they watched Friday’s inauguration.

Students in one fourth grade class at Jefferson Elementary School watched Friday’s events.

"It's very important for them to see a peaceful transition of power from a Democrat to a Republican and watch it live and witness everything that goes into this day,” teacher Sarah Pensiero said.

As Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, students were busy writing things such as a timeline of events and then they listened to trump's entire speech.

When it was over, their teacher asked them what they thought.

"If a president doesn't do what he supposed to, our country wouldn't be right and no one would lead it,” 9-year-old Alvin Ayika said.

Many of the students thought the speech was OK, despite some of the things they've been hearing from their parents and loved ones.

"For me it's not fair that Mexicans can't come to the US, but Americans can go to Mexico,” 9-year-old Joselin Lopez said.

Although Lopes said she is still a bit concerned, her parents are from Mexico.

She said she's heard about the wall Trump talked about building between the United States and Mexico. But, she is “very hopeful” that it will not be built.

