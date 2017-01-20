Police searching for Bristol man last seen mid-December

Bristol Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man that has been missing since mid-December.

Craig Calvert, 53, was in contact with his family on December 17, 2016 and has not been heard form since. His family reported him missing on January 12.

According to police, Calvert is a white male with short brown hair, blue eye, scars on his cheeks and no teeth/dentures. He is approximately 5'9" and 160 pounds.

Police said he is known to go to the Hartford area and may be driving his yellow 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with CT license plate C051181 or his Honda VTX1300C motorcycle with CT license plate 00DVKG.

Calvert was last seen wearing a black jacket, dirty black jeans and work boots. He is also known to work odd jobs sheet rocking.

If anyone has information about Calvert's whereabouts, they are asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.