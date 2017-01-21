Protestors head to D.C.; gather in Conn. for Women's March

Protestors gathered in East Haddam Saturday morning to show support for those marcing in Washington (WFSB).

Protestors from all across the country, including right here in Connecticut, are on their way to Washington D.C. Saturday morning to take part in a large demonstration later in the day.

Those demonstrators include a group from New Britain that boarded buses at 1:30 a.m.

For many we spoke to they are going down to stand up for what they believe in, just one day after the nation watched President Donald Trump take the Oath of Office.

This group gathered in the parking lot of the Target armed with signs and a common goal, to have their voices heard.

One of the organizers, Victoria Hackett, said their goal is to bring attention to how they feel, "There's a lot of hate and fear and I think that we need to come together and support the people who are feeling threatened by this change and administration."

The march steps off in the nation's capitol at 10 a.m. and is expected to last most of the day.

In addition, several "sister" marches are planned across the nation, including right here in Connecticut.

This, as President Trump beings his first full day in office.

