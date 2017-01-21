Newtown police investigating armed robbery

Newtown police are looking for two men who robbed a gas station convenience store Friday night.
Police said the men, one described as a white man, the other a black man, both armed with handguns, entered the Citgo gas station on South Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The pair stole cash from the store register before fleeing the scene.
Police said no one was hurt during the robbery.
Anyone with information should contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-426-5841.
