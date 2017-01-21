Gov. Malloy declares Saturday "Women's March on Washington Day" in Connecticut

Full proclamation made by Governor Dannel Malloy for Women's March on Washington Day. (WFSB)

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has declared Saturday "Women's March on Washington Day" ahead of the protests expected in the nation's capital.

Malloy signed the proclamation for January 21, 2017 in recognition of the thousands of people traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in peaceful demonstrations. Those demonstrators included hundreds from right here in Connecticut.

In addition, Malloy plans to present the proclamation at a local protest in Hartford outside the State Capitol building at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Governor Malloy has proclaimed today to be #WomensMarchOnWashington Day in the State of Connecticut. @womensmarchct #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/J9g77wYRO9 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) January 21, 2017

The event in Hartford is one of dozens being held across the country simultaneously with the protest in Washington.

