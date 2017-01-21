Shooting under investigation in West Haven

West Haven police continue to investigate after a person was shot early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the area of Dix Street after a caller reported hearing several gunshots.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. The victim told police he had been outside his car when an unknown person approached him and fired several rounds.

The victim as taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police remain on scene working to gather evidence. No suspects have been identified at this time.

