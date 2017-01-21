Thousands march in solidarity for women's rights in Hartford

Across the country, women are taking to the streets in solidarity with millions of women nationwide marching against President Trump’s inauguration.

Donning pink hats and holding signs, an estimated 10,000 women showed up in droves on the steps of the Hartford State Capital on Saturday afternoon to send a message to the new administration in Washington D.C.

"I'm here because I was tired of feeling bad,” said Lebanon resident, Darlene Borie. “I needed to do something."

Borie took to the streets today to march for women’s rights, equal pay for equal work, healthcare, and reproductive rights.

"I'm here because I believe that everyone deserves rights, everyone deserves equal rights. I'm a big advocate for healthcare, and I think everyone deserves insurance," said New Haven resident, Naomi Campbell.

The march started at 1 p.m. and crowds were still strong later in the afternoon. Governor Dannel Malloy, and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin spoke at the march as well, among others including Comptroller Lembo and dozens of activists, advocates, and religious leaders.

“This is our obligation to love one another and to protect one another's rights if we don't raise our voice on this day and everyday, when other people are trying to take our country away and lead us in a different direction,” said Governor Malloy.

But to those who attended the march, they agree that they have to do more than just protest.

"The hope is that everyone will reach out to their senators and congressmen, send letters, make phone calls and show them that we are here and we really believe in these rights,” said Borie.