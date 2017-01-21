State police search for missing 32-year-old man

State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Jewett City man last seen on January 18th.

The missing man named Patrick McCarthy, identified by his fiancée, is described as a 5’5” white male, with brown hair, and a brown beard.

State police said his fiancée said he was last seen wearing a black Under Armor hoodie and a Jordan backpack walking north on Route 12 to Jewett City.

State police said McCarthy has family in Jewett City, however his destination was unknown to his fiancée.

Anyone with information on McCarthy is urged to call the Connecticut State Police in Montville at (860)848-6500.

