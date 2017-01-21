Drunk man causes stir at Danbury High School

Police are investigating an incident at Danbury High School in which an intoxicated man holding a “Trump” lawn sign threatened students during dismissal.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon shortly following President Trump’s swearing in ceremony.

Danbury High School Principal Dan Donovan shared in a letter to students, parents, and guardians that a drunk man in approached students and made “loud, disparaging comments about our immigrant population.”

Principal Donovan said a fight broke out between the man and one of the students, who he said has not yet been identified.

“Our students understand and respect everyone's right to celebrate and/or protest, but had a difficult time standing by watching an adult male insult their fellow classmates,” said Donovan.

Police and school officials are investigating the incident.

