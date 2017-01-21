Large oil spill in New Haven harbor prompts investigation

The US Coast Guard alerted DEEP’s Emergency Response Unit to assist in the identification, investigation, and cleanup of an oil spill in the New Haven Harbor.

Per information from DEEP spokesperson, Cyndy Chanaca, DEEP crews determined the oil sheen was visible on the water following a problem with an underground transfer line from the New Haven Terminal.

DEEP and an environmental contractor, Alpine Environmental spent Saturday afternoon isolating and mitigating the leak, said Chanaca.

Chanaca said 1000 gallons of #2 fuel oil has been recovered.

DEEP’s Emergency Response Unit and the Coast Guard will monitor and mitigate the leak on Sunday. Officials said the incident is an ongoing investigation.

