Norwich police searching for man who shot at officers

Norwich and State Police established a perimeter Saturday night as they searched for a suspect who exchanged gunshots with a police officer.

Norwich police said an officer was going into Harry’s Market on Bridge Street on Saturday evening when he witnessed a suspicious person with a gun.

The owner of the market, Hitesh Patel, said a man had walked into the store wearing a mask, and held him at gunpoint as he demanded money.

“Luckily a Norwich cop came inside the door and he saw this and he walked back out. He wasn't prepared, he didn't know what was happening," Patel said.

The officer ordered the suspect to get down and release his weapon, and the suspect shot at police before fleeing on foot toward Versailles Road.

Police said two officers shot in the direction of the suspect as he ran, but it doesn't appear he was struck.

“I heard drop the gun, drop the gun and all that. He started running toward the bridge,” Patel said. “There was cop said coming from that side and told him to go that way, and I think he shot 5 or 6 rounds to the cops.”

No officers were injured.

The suspect is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored mask over his face.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860.886.5561.

