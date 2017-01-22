Nor'easter to bring heavy rain, icy mix, high winds Monday

While Sunday was mostly dry, a storm headed our way is going to make for a very wet Monday.

As the nor’easter comes up the coast Sunday night, Channel 3 has declared an Early Warning Weather Day to keep you informed.

There was a little sunshine on Sunday, but clouds took over the skies as the day went on.

Cameron said light rain and drizzle will become more likely as the day progresses.

Temperatures were in the 40s, which is still well above normal.

All eyes are on Monday’s storm, as rain, high winds, an icy mix, and coastal flooding are all expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Litchfield County from 1 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. An advisory was issued for Hartford County from 4 p.m. on Monday through 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“If the Canadian high pressure takes control as the latest model runs are suggesting, there may be enough cold air for several hours of mixed precipitation across northern Connecticut as the system is moving in our direction,” Cameron said.

Precipitation will be light in the morning, and as the day goes on heavier rain will move through the state.

Cameron said there could be thunder and lightning with this storm as well.

“Although the rain will wind down Monday night, there will be lingering showers Tuesday as the storm slowly tracks to the east of New England,” Cameron said.

The storm could bring between 1 and 3 inches of rain, which is good news as Connecticut is still in a state of experiencing a moderate to extreme drought.

Wind is a concern with Monday’s storm, especially along the shoreline. The wind will be light on Sunday but will increase overnight into Monday.

A high wind warning is in effect for the shoreline for all day on Monday. A wind advisory was also issued for all of the shoreline counties, in effect from 1 a.m. on Monday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The wind will come from the northeast, sustained at 15-25 MPH, sometimes gusting to 40-50 MPH, if not higher, especially near the coast,” Cameron said.

Scattered power outages are possible.

Coastal flooding is also a concern for the Connecticut shoreline.

“Strong and persistent east to northeasterly winds could cause minor to moderate coastal flooding during the high tide cycles Monday and into Tuesday,” Cameron said.

Showers are possible Monday night, but the heavy rain will taper off.

“The storm will linger well into Tuesday, but the rain and the wind will become less intense, so that by afternoon, we will have spotty showers and a manageable breeze,” Cameron said.

