PD: 1 seriously injured in Old Lyme crash

A serious crash closed part of I-95 north in Old Lyme for several hours on Sunday.

The crash was reported before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The Department of Transportation said one lane had opened by 6 p.m., however there were still heavy delays reported.

As of 7 p.m., the highway was fully reopened.

The highway had been shut down near Exit 71.

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash.

