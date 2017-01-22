Police respond to store robbery find fire, racial slurs

A fire was burning inside a Connecticut liquor store and racial slurs were found painted on the building after its proprietor said he was robbed at gunpoint.

The Newtown Police Department said Sunday it's looking for two men wanted for the Saturday night armed robbery of the store.

Police say a fire was burning in the rear of the building when they arrived Saturday night after responding to a call. They also observed a racial slur and two swastikas painted on the rear door.

The proprietor told police the men set fire to the store after robbing him, forcing him to smash through a window to exit the building.

It was Newtown's second reported armed robbery in two nights. Police say a gas station was robbed on Friday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.