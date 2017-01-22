Former daycare worker accused of assaulting children to face judge Monday

A former Waterbury daycare worker accused of assaulting two children will face a judge on Monday.

Adnelly Moipard, 60, has been accused of hurting a child in her care, twice.

Police said the most recent incident happened in November at Kids Town Day Care.

Moipard was also arrested in October and faced similar charges following a complaint that a 3-year-old fractured their arm under her care at the same facility.

Kids Town Day Care was shut down in November.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.