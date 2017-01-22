PD: 15-year-old girl reported missing from Bristol

Police in Bristol are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday.

Mykylah Anthony was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing light colored ripped jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt with flowers on it.

Police said she is believed to be in Hartford or New Britain.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 584-3011.

