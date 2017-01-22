Large fire blazes through building in Washington

Multiple crews are on scene of a large fire in Washington on Sunday evening.

Crews responded to 96 Wykeham Rd at about 8 p.m. to the location of Wykeham Rise Girls’ School, a former private school.

It is unknown if there were any occupants in the building when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

