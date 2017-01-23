Nor'easter brings sleet, rain, high winds and coastal flooding

A nor'easter is moving through the state, and bringing with it an icy mix, heavy rain, coastal flooding and wind.

Some isolated rain and snow showers passed through the state during the day on Monday, but the main event arrived during the evening hours.

"Weather conditions will get worse this evening and early tonight as a strong nor’easter moves up the coast," said Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Several flights were impacted at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Travelers are urged to check with their air carriers.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland counties.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the state, and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for all of coastal Connecticut.

a nor'easter intensifies later today bringing a strong wind, potential coastal flooding, heavy rain and wintry precip to parts of CT... pic.twitter.com/HvOLUe1aoc — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) January 23, 2017

For most of the state, it's expected just a good soaking rain, but many areas reported sleet throughout the evening.

The higher elevations are seeing more of an icy mix.

"In these locations there could be a few inches of sleet and snow accumulation. There may be a coating of sleet in the Greater Hartford Area, but Coastal Connecticut will just have rain," DePrest said.

The rain winds down by Tuesday morning, but the storm will leave lingering showers during the day.

The storm has the potential to of drench Connecticut with 1 to 2 inches of rain. It could be more in some spots.

The other threat that comes with this storm, as indicated in the alerts, is the wind. It has been particularly strong along the shoreline. That means there's a possibility for power outages.

DePrest said winds could gust between 35 and 50 mph over the interior portions of the state, but gusts of up to 60 mph are possible at the coast.

Eversource said it is monitoring the outage situation.

We’re keeping a close eye on the storm making its way to CT & our crews are ready to respond to any related outages #ctweather — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) January 23, 2017

Eversource also warned customers to stay away from any downed lines and report them to police.

Remember, high winds can bring down tree limbs & power lines. ALWAYS stay away from any downed lines and report them immediately to 9-1-1. https://t.co/n7XnBdoR7K — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) January 23, 2017

The winds, along with some the high tide cycles, could contribute to some coastal flooding.

Tuesday will bring periods of rain and it will be a windy, raw day, DePrest said, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Strong winds will come to an end by Tuesday morning.

"There will likely be another period of rain tomorrow night then the wet weather will finally come to an end before dawn Wednesday," DePrest said.

